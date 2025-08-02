City appoints interim director of public works, director of communications

The city of Marshall has appointed Deck Shaver as the new interim director of public works.

The appointment was made after the resignation of Eric Powell, who has accepted a new position as county engineer for Harrison County’s road and bridge department after six years with the city.

“I am really pleased about this (interim) appointment and that we have an opportunity with an in-house person,” City Manager Melissa Vossmer said to the city council at the latest meeting.

Shaver has been working for the city as the assistant director of operations and capital assets in the city’s public works and development services department. He has a bachelor’s of science degree and a master’s degree in engineering technology from West Texas A&M University.

“What I really like, though, amongst his municipal administration course is he’s a certified public manager,” Vossmer said. “He has been a public works director, a utilities director and a city manager. So, I get three for one with him, which I’m really liking.”

Vossmer applauded the dedication he’s shown so far. She said the interim public works director will be working closely with her office on budget needs for the new fiscal year.

“You will be seeing him, and I think you will enjoy working with him,” she told the council. “He has customer service skills, and he understands city operations as a whole, which is a huge benefit for us.”

Shaver said he looks forward to the opportunity.

City officials thanked Powell earlier this month for his service for the past six years as director.

“I really want to extend the city’s appreciation to Eric Powell, who has served in public works, planning and development services, and city engineer for the last six years. It’s been a pleasure,” assistant city manager Alex Agnor said. “On behalf of the city and the constituents and all that you have done over the past six years to keep everything moving along, I just really appreciate what you have done.”

Mayor Amy Ware echoed those sentiments.

“We appreciate your work,” Ware said. “We wish you the best in your future endeavors.”

Director of communications, community engagement

In addition to Shaver’s interim appointment, Vossmer also announced a new contractual relationship with Cheryl Carpenter, who will serve as director of communications and community engagement for the city. The position was left vacant by the retirement of Anna Lane, who served as director of community and neighborhood services.

“I was so pleased to see Cheryl was interested in working with us. She has a tremendous background,” Vossmer said.

Vossmer said she’s impressed with Carpenter’s decades of experience working for municipalities and in media relations.

“She’s worked for a newspaper. She’s worked for a radio [station]. She covers everything,” Vossmer said.

Carpenter, who has been retired for a few years, has garnered several awards and grants. She received a community policing grant after a submission in a national photo competition, marketing her community. She additionally won a Best of Texas Award for the most innovative use of social media. Vossmer said Carpenter’s accomplishments are positive and fit the needs of the city.

“Cheryl has been here since 2018 and has been very involved in our community,” Vossmer said. “She currently serves on Keep Marshall Beautiful as their chair, and she has been a member of Marshall Main Street Advisory Board since 2020.”

“I really like that aspect of her commitment to the community, and she came back because she wanted to,” Vossmer said. “She believes in Marshall, and she knows we have a lot of work to do. We’ve been very candid about that, but I’m really looking forward to the relationship with Cheryl.”

Carpenter thanked city officials for the opportunity.

“I look forward to working with you,” she said.

Ware also noted how active she is. She thanked Vossmer for introducing the new staff members.

“We’re very excited to have y’all on board and helping us to help our citizens,” Ware said.