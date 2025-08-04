Marshall track and field named 2024-2025 boys team of the year

The Marshall Mavericks boys track and field team dominated all season long to earn the Marshall News Messenger’s 2024-2025 boys team of the year.

After football season ended, the team was ready to embark on continuing the legacy that is Marshall track and field. They overcame injuries, adversity and road block that life hands to show the State of Texas who the Marshall Mavericks are.

Their friendship and sense of togetherness showed the brotherhood that helped them manifest a second place overall finish at the state meet in May.

In every single meet throughout the season, there was a proud Maverick on the podium stand. Five guys qualified for the area competition in area. Raijon Sims qualified in the triple jump, DJ Goudeau in the 200, 400 and 800-meter dashes, Dameon Smith Jr in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles, and both Aiden Hill and Jeremiah McCowan in the 400-meter dash.

At the regional competition in Arlington, Goudeau earned the gold medal in the 400-meter dash, Smith earned the silver medal in the 300-meter hurdles and the quad of Goudeau, Smith, Hill and McCowan earned the gold in the 4×400-meter relay to qualify for the state competition in Austin.

At the University of Texas, these four Mavericks dominated. Goudeau earned gold in the 400-meter dash in a nearly photo finish with a time of 47.34. Smith earned silver in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 36.72. Lastly, the Marshall came out in second place in the 4×400 with a time of 3.13.10.

Overall, their second place finish tied with Frisco Heritage for a total of 34 points overall.

Records were broken, memories were made and the 2025 Marshall boys track team represented not only the Mavericks but East Texas with pride on the highest stage in high school track.