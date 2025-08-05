‘Family-friendly, educational’: Starr Family Home in Marshall sets slew of free events

The Starr Family Home Historic Site is seen in Marshall. (Contributed Photo)

Upcoming programs and activities at the Starr Family Home Historic Site in Marshall aim to showcase the namesake family’s legacy “in a way that’s both educational and personal.”

“The home is not just a historic site — it was a place where a real family lived, learned, created and cared deeply about their community,” said Kimberly Breed, an educator at the home. ”These events reflect those same values of education, creativity and civic appreciation.”

Breed invites the community to attend Starr Stuck Creations: Crafting Fun event 10 a.m. to noon Saturday for a morning full of arts and crafts.

“We have a rental home called the Blake House, built in 1905, and we’re just going to set up all kinds of fun crafts in there and then people can come and just enjoy free craft time,” she said.

Breed said the site will hold two events per month, one of which will be part of a Step Back Saturdays programming series.

“Our Step Back Saturdays themed programs are monthly events designed to be family-friendly, educational and free to the public,” she said. “While general house tours are still offered at standard admission, the goal of these Saturday programs is to provide a space for families to come together, learn something new and simply enjoy time with each other.”

In September, Step Back Saturday will feature old-fashioned letter writing with quill and ink such as the Starr Family used in the 1870s.

Attendees to the Step Back Saturday: Letter of Thanks event are invited to write letters to heroes in the community. It’s scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 13.

“The idea is just like a small calligraphy, a little lesson, we’ll have some quills and ink that you can dip into,” Breed said. “But then we’re going to make a twist on that, and we’re going to put your new skills to meaningful use by writing and decorating thank you cards for local community heroes, and that could be to anybody viewed as a hero in the neighborhood, and then we’ll deliver them after that.”

That same day, the site will also hold a Swap, Swipe, Share Books event in which attendees can bring books, grab a book and share books. It’s set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the front porch of the home.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 27, Breed will teach attendees how to make butter the old-fashioned way during From Cream to Table: A Butter Workshop, which has a fee.

“We’ll have a demo going with churning butter. I have a glass jar where you can actually see it being made,” she said.

For a family with two adults and one child, the cost for the workshop is $12 and $1 per additional child. Adult-only admission is $5 and $3 for seniors, veterans and first responders. Admission cost for children ages 6 to 17 is $2, while children younger than 5 are admitted for free.

In October, the Starr Family Home will celebrate Texas Archeology Month with two special events.

October’s Step Back Saturday will be a hands-on activity in which participants can match up pieces of a coloring page to make ancient pottery artifacts.

“The kids can color their own pottery, and then we will cut it up into pieces and, like an archaeologist would, piece it back together,” Breed said.

Step Back Saturday: Artifact Matchup is set from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 4.

The home also will host an event series called One Book for One Community from 6 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 9, 16 and 23 in which different moderators will read a story from the Victorian era.

At the end of October, the Starr Home will hold its big archaeology event: Dig In! An Archeology Day at Starr Family Home. It’s scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 25.

The Starr Home was built in 1871 and belonged to the Starr family. The home is a Texas Historical Commission property.

Bree said 90% of the home contains family artifacts.

The home is at 407 West Travis St.

For more information, go to thc.texas.gov/historic-sites/starr-family-home .