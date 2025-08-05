PHOTOS: Elysian Fields football hosts youth camp

At the end, the kids went through a teammate tunnel where Maines would say their names and where they wanted to go to college before they ran through and were gifted a shirt for their participation in the camp.

The kids went through different stations, learning specific positions, practicing drills and ending with a seven-on-seven match divided by the different age groups.

Over 100 kids participated in the two day camp and 20 members of the Yellowjackets football team volunteered their time to help potential future Elysian Fields athletes learn the ins and outs of football.

ELYSIAN FIELDS – New Elysian Fields head football coach Bo Maines held his first youth football camp for kids in 3rd to 8th grades.

About Lauren Rosenberg

Lauren Rosenberg is the Sports Editor at the Marshall News Messenger. She is a proud 2020 alum of the University of Missouri. A native of Houston, she moved to Marshall on New Years Day 2024.