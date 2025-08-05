PHOTOS: Harleton football hosts youth camp

The Harleton football program hosted a youth camp on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at Harleton High School. (Lauren Rosenberg/Marshall News Messenger)

The Harleton Wildcats football team hosted a youth football camp for kids from first grade to ninth grade.

The Harleton football staff and a few members of the varsity team helped teach the kids different drills throughout the three days.

The kids were divided into three different stations to work on specific position work like punting, defensive backs, linebackers, offensive lineman and running drills.