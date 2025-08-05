Tennis: Mavericks put up strong fight in season opener against Henderson

HENDERSON – The Marshall High School Mavericks tennis team kicked off its season with a spirited effort on Saturday afternoon, going head-to-head with the Henderson Lions at Henderson High School. Despite a close contest and several individual victories, the Mavericks came up short, falling 8-5 in the team score.

The match showcased both resilience and emerging talent from the Marshall squad.

In doubles play, the Mavericks secured a notable win in the Mixed Doubles division as Maggie Hammett and Jace Johnson teamed up for a convincing 8-3 victory over Henderson’s Peyton Meader and Kaylie Peevy. However, Henderson edged out Marshall in the remaining doubles matches, winning all three contests in Boys 1 Doubles and both Girls Doubles events.

Marshall made a strong push in singles, with standout performances from several players. Jace Johnson continued his winning streak by taking down Henderson’s Cooper Fears in Boys 1 Singles, 8-5. On the girls’ side, Madison Crawford and Audry Ellis both delivered solid wins. Crawford dominated her Girls 3 Singles match 8-3, while Ellis clinched a gritty 6-4 win before her opponent defaulted in Girls 4 Singles.

Despite these highlights, the Lions held steady and took five of the singles matches, ultimately securing the team victory.

Even in a loss, Coach Doug Carter saw some real bright spots in the team and feels that we will continue to grow in talent. “One of our players, Damyria Williams was really “fighting” for both of her matches, with less than a month of total tennis experience – that’s exciting,” said Carter.

With a competitive opener behind them, the Mavericks are poised to build momentum as the season progresses.

Final Score: Henderson – 8 Marshall – 5

DOUBLES:

Boys 1 Doubles: Brady Collins / Kolton Miley (HEN) def. Jagger Abernathy / Kolton

Robinson (MAR) 6-8

Girls 1 Doubles: Melinda Cooley / Sofia Howard (HEN) def. Madison Crawford / Parker

Splawn (MAR) 3-8

Girls 2 Doubles: Katelynn Fancher / Mary Nix (HEN) def. Audry Ellis / Damyria Williams

(MAR) 5-8

Mixed 1 Doubles: Maggie Hammett / Jace Johnson (MAR) def. Peyton Meader / Kaylie

Peevy (HEN) 8-3

SINGLES:

Boys 1 Singles: Jace Johnson (MAR) def. Cooper Fears (HEN) 8-5

Boys 2 Singles: Hudson Cartwright (HEN) def. Kolton Robinson (MAR) 4-8

Boys 3 Singles: Stacey Weatherford (HEN) def. Jagger Abernathy (MAR) 3-8

Girls 1 Singles: Melinda Cooley (HEN) def. Maggie Hammett (MAR) 0-8

Girls 2 Singles: Sofia Howard (HEN) def. Parker Splawn (MAR) 6-8

Girls 3 Singles: Madison Crawford (MAR) def. Kaylie Peevy (HEN) 8-3

Girls 4 Singles: Audry Ellis (MAR) def. Katelynn Fancher (HEN) 6-4, defaulted

Girls 5 Singles: Mary Nix (HEN) def. Damyria Williams (MAR) 6-8