Wiley University Cross Country Releases 2025 Schedule

The Wiley University men’s and women’s cross country teams unveiled their 2025 schedule on Tuesday, with eight meets scheduled for head coach Christopher McConnell’s Wildcats.

For the second straight season, the Wildcats will open at the John MacKenzie Invitational on August 30, hosted by Texas Christian University at AP Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas. They will also return to the University of Texas at Tyler’s Season Opener (Sept. 6) and Dallas Baptist University’s Old Glory Gallop (Oct. 11).

“There’s a reason we’re heading back to those three meets,” McConnell said. “They forge resilience. Last season, those races were pivotal moments for our squad; they showed us exactly where we stood and what it takes to compete at the next level. It’s not just about running fast times; it’s about learning how to race, manage pressure, and perform when it matters most. We’re excited to provide our team with that crucial experience again.

Wiley will also compete in the University of Louisiana at Monroe Invitational (Sept. 12), the Oklahoma State University Cowboy Jamboree (Sept. 26) and the Belhaven Invitational (Oct. 4).

The Wildcats and Lady Wildcats will run for the 2025 Historically Black Colleges and Universities Athletic Conference Championship on October 17 at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Danville, Alabama. If either team qualifies or has individuals advance, they will compete in the 2025 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championship at Apalachee Regional Park on November 21. The additions of Huston-Tillotson University and Paul Quinn College, along with Oakwood University sponsoring the sport, give the conference 13 schools, with the top two qualifying for the NAIA national championship.

“The conference adding a second automatic qualifier is a significant development, but it doesn’t change our primary goal one bit: we’re aiming to win the conference championship,” McConnell said. “What it does do is reward the depth of talent in our region and provide a clearer, more attainable path to the NAIA National Championship. It ensures that a season of hard work isn’t decided by a single race day. Our focus is still on being number one, but this opportunity certainly puts our destiny more firmly in our own hands.”

The Wildcats finished runner-up at last season’s HBCUAC Championship. Javoun Goldsby claimed the individual title and is one of several returning, along with All-Conference selections Jaylon Donson and Ameariun Harper.

The Lady Wildcats placed fourth and return a majority of their roster, including Remi Pierre and JaKatelyn Thomas, who led the team as freshmen.

For more coverage on the Wildcats, visit https://wileyathletics.com/sports/mxc/index.

For more coverage on the Lady Wildcats, visit https://wileyathletics.com/sports/wxc/index.