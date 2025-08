Published 1:00 am Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Funeral services for Edward Clark, 91, will be held Saturday, August 9, 2025, in the Lewis Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Interment in Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Viewing Friday, August 8, 2025, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Clark departed this life July 25, 2025.