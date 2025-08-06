Published 1:00 am Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Hugh Leroy McGuire was born at home in Warren County, Pennsylvania on June 19, 1933. He is survived by his wife of 72 years Doris Pierce McGuire, 2 daughters, Marilyn and husband Kerry Williams of Seminole and Kem Lanier and husband Joel of Justiceburg, Tx. 4 Grandsons and their wives. Karson & Sharon Williams of Fairview Tx, Korbin & Amy Williams of Seminole, Texas, Cody and Amanda Lanier of, Nebraska, Rusty Lanier of Plains, Texas. His Grandsons were his pride and joy. He was their biggest fan in sports and in life. He had 3 great grandsons, Kaden Williams, Evan Williams of Fairview Tx., Klase Williams of Seminole, Texas and one great granddaughter, Katherine Williams of Fairview, Texas. He was a long-time member of the Church of Christ, serving as an elder in both Marshall, Tx and Seminole, Tx. He was a Seargent in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a machinist.