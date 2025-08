Published 1:00 am Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Funeral services for Mr. Jay Barnett, 76, of Carthage, Texas were held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 4, 2025, at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors followed in Carter Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mr. Barnett passed away August 1, 2025 in Shreveport, LA.