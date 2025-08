Published 1:00 am Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Funeral services for Mrs. Wanda Jaynes, 96, of Carthage, Texas were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 5, 2025, in the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Restland Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mrs.Jaynes passed away Saturday, August 2, 2025 in Carthage.